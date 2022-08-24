NXT & NXT UK Championships To Be Unified At Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate will unify the NXT and NXT UK Championships at Worlds Collide. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Breakker and Bate met in the ring and agreed to unify the titles at the September 4th NXT PPV.

The unification comes after it was announced last week that NXT UK will go on hiatus and return as NXT Europe, with the Worlds Collide event serving as a farewell to the UK brand.