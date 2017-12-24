NXT Superstars Make Surprise Appearances at Overseas Events

– PWInsider reports that some of NXT’s international talents appeared at events in their native countries during their time off for the holidays. Kairi Sane recently appeared at a STARDOM event in Japan as a surprise for Yoko Bito’s sendoff from the promotion. Meanwhile, Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel appeared at the Westside Xtreme Wrestling’s 17th anniversary event in a surprise appearance in Germany.

Also as previously reported earlier, Kassius Ohno is in Japan and was spotted at a DDT Pro event.

You can check out the video of Sane appearing at the STARDOM event and saying goodbye to Yoko Bito below.