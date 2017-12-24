wrestling / News
NXT Superstars Make Surprise Appearances at Overseas Events
– PWInsider reports that some of NXT’s international talents appeared at events in their native countries during their time off for the holidays. Kairi Sane recently appeared at a STARDOM event in Japan as a surprise for Yoko Bito’s sendoff from the promotion. Meanwhile, Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel appeared at the Westside Xtreme Wrestling’s 17th anniversary event in a surprise appearance in Germany.
Also as previously reported earlier, Kassius Ohno is in Japan and was spotted at a DDT Pro event.
You can check out the video of Sane appearing at the STARDOM event and saying goodbye to Yoko Bito below.
WWE NXT Superstar Kairi Sane showed up to say goodbye to Bito! pic.twitter.com/2vLmFo0mup
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2017