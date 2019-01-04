Updated NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Lineup (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, WWE held TV tapings last night for NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Here is the updated lineup for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Phoenix event based on the tapings (via PWInsider):

* WWE NXT Championship: Tomasso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE NXT North American Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. The War Raiders

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix is set for Saturday, January 26. The event will be held at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.