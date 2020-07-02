NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Next week’s episode of NXT Great American Bash is set to feature a Winner Take All match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee. The match was taped last night along with night one of the two-part special. Saurav Gurjar, one half of the tag team Indus Sher, posted a photo to his Instagram story that revealed Keith Lee holding both belts with confetti falling down. If the photo is to be believed (and there isn’t some swerve planned), Keith Lee won the match and ended Adam Cole’s record-setting reign after 395 days (402 when it airs).

The image was later deleted, but has since popped up on social media from people who saved it. You can view that image apparent Great American Bash Night 2 image below.