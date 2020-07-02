wrestling / News
NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Next week’s episode of NXT Great American Bash is set to feature a Winner Take All match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee. The match was taped last night along with night one of the two-part special. Saurav Gurjar, one half of the tag team Indus Sher, posted a photo to his Instagram story that revealed Keith Lee holding both belts with confetti falling down. If the photo is to be believed (and there isn’t some swerve planned), Keith Lee won the match and ended Adam Cole’s record-setting reign after 395 days (402 when it airs).
The image was later deleted, but has since popped up on social media from people who saved it. You can view that image apparent Great American Bash Night 2 image below.
Keith Lee beat Adam Cole in the winners take all match for the North American title and NXT title, last night. It was taped.
The results have been leaked😬#WWENXT #nxt#wwegba #GBA #nxtgba pic.twitter.com/morYO20Vkv
— Honcho (@P1AllElite) July 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Thunder Rosa Says WWE and AEW Need to Do Better For Their Women’s Rosters, Says Women Still Get Paid Much Less Than Men
- Hugo Savinovich Responds to WWE’s Lawyer Denying His Claims About Saudi Arabia Trip
- Sting Asks Who Wants to Take a ‘Last Ride’ With Him On Twitter
- Austin Aries Doubles Down on Comments About Wearing Masks, Trends on Twitter