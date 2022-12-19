wrestling / News

NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping

December 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is set to appear at tonight’s WWE RAW taping. He will work a match for Main Event. The episode will debut on Hulu this Thursday.

NXT wrestlers have been regularly appearing on Main Event against RAW wrestlers for weeks now.

