wrestling / News
NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
December 19, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is set to appear at tonight’s WWE RAW taping. He will work a match for Main Event. The episode will debut on Hulu this Thursday.
NXT wrestlers have been regularly appearing on Main Event against RAW wrestlers for weeks now.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Possible Lineup for WWE Royal Rumble
- Jim Ross On Ken Shamrock’s Top Guy Potential, Vince McMahon’s Perception Of Jeff Jarrett
- Stokely Hathaway Discusses Being Hand-Picked To Work With CM Punk, All Out Derailing Plans For Punk vs. The Firm
- Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble