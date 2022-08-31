Nyla Rose On the Difference In Respect For Wrestling In America & Japan

Nyla Rose has experience with both working in American and Japan, and she recently talked about the difference in respect toward wrestlers in the two countries. Rose spoke with Complex Unsanctioned and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her pet peeve about American wrestling fans: “In America, you tell people you’re a wrestler and they’re like, ‘Is it the fake s**t?’ That’s the first thing they say! Ok, even if it was or wasn’t that’s like hella disrespectful because I just told you I do it. Like why would your immediate reaction be ‘let me s**t on it,’ that’s wild.”

On her experiences in Japan: “I wrote [on my customs form] ‘entertainer/professional wrestler.’ The customs agent, who damn well has no idea who Nyla Rose is, reads this and goes ‘professional wrestler!?'” Rose gushed. “I made his day like he met a doctor or a president or something. Just respected on a different level there.”

On being respected despite not being well-known in Japan: “It wasn’t that they cared I was Nyla Rose. They were just happy to meet a wrestler. Wrestling means so much you could be whoever but wrestling as a form of entertainment brings so many people happiness and so much enjoyment, they were just happy to meet a wrestler.”