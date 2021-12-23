Nyla Rose Working On Thunderbird Comic For Marvel

Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is helping to write a new comic for them, as she’s credited as one of the writers for Giant Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1. The character was resurrected in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto and will now get his own limited series. Rose is working with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler on the comic.

Orlando said: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD is coming, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it! But this book wouldn’t exist without the incredible work of Nyla Rose and David Cutler, who are joining me on this blockbuster to tell a Thunderbird story that’s as raw, real, and riveting as possible,” Orlando said. “With their invaluable help, we’re taking Thunderbird on a two-fisted quest to reunite with his family and carve out a place for himself in this brave, new, Krakoan era. The world has changed while Thunderbird was away. The threats might’ve gotten more complex, but Thunderbird’s still sure there’s not a problem out there he can’t solve with his own two hands.”

Ken Lashley drew the cover, with Cutler providing a design variant cover. The issue is on sale on April 27.