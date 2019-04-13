nZo and Joey Janela Continue Their Feud On Twitter

We reported yesterday that ‘The Bad Boy’ Joey Janela challenged nZo (fka Enzo Amore) to a shoot fight at next year’s GCW Bloodsport event, even volunteering to take MMA lessons for 4-6 months. He also said that nZo made a “joke out of the wrestling business.” nZo eventually responded on Twitter, telling Janela that he would pay for his classes and well, you can see how it went from there.

Of course later on, he seemed to suggest to a fan he doesn’t actually have a problem with nZo, as the fan questioned what his issue with him was. He replied that he likes to “have fun.” He said:

