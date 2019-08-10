wrestling / News

nZo Visits Young Fan Fighting Brain Cancer

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Enzo Amore's Enzo Amore WWE 205 Live 92617 WWE Network

– nZo may be controversial in the wrestling world but he’s still doing good deeds, like visiting a young boy who is battling brain cancer. The former Enzo Amore posted to Instagram with a pic of him with John Francis, a young fan who was diagnosed with a Grade 3 Glioma tumor on his brain stem earlier this year.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for John here. nZo’s post is below:

