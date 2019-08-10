wrestling / News
nZo Visits Young Fan Fighting Brain Cancer
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
– nZo may be controversial in the wrestling world but he’s still doing good deeds, like visiting a young boy who is battling brain cancer. The former Enzo Amore posted to Instagram with a pic of him with John Francis, a young fan who was diagnosed with a Grade 3 Glioma tumor on his brain stem earlier this year.
You can donate to the GoFundMe for John here. nZo’s post is below:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Fans Reportedly Complaining About Other Fans Shouting Offensive Remarks At NXT Events
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut