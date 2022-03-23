nZo vs. KC Navarro Added To MLW Azteca Underground

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between nZo and KC Navarro for MLW Azteca Underground on April 1. The event happens at Gilley’s in Dallas next week. The announcement reads:

nZo and KC Navarro scrap in Dallas April 1st!

Cesar Duran has signed a GRUGE MATCH! nZo vs. KC Navarro for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

–Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

After a hospital stay and extended recovery, KC Navarro was set to fight the man who crushed his neck and spine into the steel ring post last fall at SuperFight last month. nZo had other ideas. Jumping KC from behind as KC headed to the ring, the “Certified G” unleashed street knowledge in the form of a brutal beatdown.

nZo’s message was simple: you gotta fight harder, fight smarter and yes, don’t trust anyone.

With the match ultimately being a brutal and humbling lesson for KC, he has refused to let it keep him down. Now the stage is set for a grudge match in Dallas.

With both men vowing this is the final and definitive clash, will nZo teach KC another hard knocks lesson? Will KC avenge the beatings and score the biggest victory of his young and promising career?

Find out next Friday April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

Grudge Match

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross