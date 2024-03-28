Oba Femi Recalls His WWE NXT Debut Against Dante Chen

– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi discussed his WWE in-ring debut, facing Dante Chen on NXT Level up in November 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“My mentality walking into that one was, ‘I’m going to give it my all. This is my first impression.’ First impressions matter. I think people downplay the importance of a first impression. Typically, when people assess you, they will assess you based on the first characteristic or virtue that you present to them. Everything after kind of just follows. My goal was to show them who Oba is. I have six to ten minutes to show them who I am, and that was the goal. I think I executed it perfectly,” he said.