Odyssey Jones Thinks Cody Rhodes Is The Only Genuine Threat To Roman Reigns

Odyssey Jones appeared recently on the Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast and offered the opinion that Cody Rhodes is one of the few — if not the only — legitimate threat to Roman Reigns’ title hold (per Wrestling Inc). While Rhodes is currently out of commission from a torn tendon, Jones believes that Reigns and The Bloodline’s dominance could possibly be up for grabs once the wrestler returns to the ring. You can read a highlight from Jones and watch the full episode below.

On how Rhodes compares to The Bloodline stable as writ: “I feel like right now, Cody is one of the only people that’s kind of built to beat Roman, so that would kind of be cool. Outside of that, Roman’s killing it, The Bloodline’s killing it.”