Oleg Prudius Debuts In Impact, Helps Dirty Dango Win Call Your Shot Gauntlet #20 Spot

The former Vladimir Kozlov has arrived in Impact Wrestling, helping Dirty Dango win the #20 spot in the Call Your Spot Gauntlet Match. Thursday night’s show saw Oleg Prudius, who is best known as Kozlov during his time in WWE, come down to the ring during Dango’s match with Jake Something, Jordynne Grace, and Champagne Singh. Prudius attacked Jake and allowed Dango to get the pin.

Prudius has previous had cameos in Impact and has served as the Russian-language commentator on the Russian video platform Rutube. Something will now be the #1 spot in the Battle Royal at Bound For Glory as a result of being pinned.