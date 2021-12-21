Omos Splits With AJ Styles, Takes Him Out on WWE Raw

Omos is done with AJ Styles, leaving his now-former tag team partner laying on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Omos split with Styles after an appearance on MizTV lead to their tension hitting a boiling point as Miz claimed that Omos had told him he was tired of dealing with Styles.

The two had a match right after against the Mysterios, and Styles was defeated after Omos refused to tag in. After the loss, Styles yelled at Omos and attacked him, but was caught during a springboard into a gorilla press drop.