wrestling / News
Omos Splits With AJ Styles, Takes Him Out on WWE Raw
Omos is done with AJ Styles, leaving his now-former tag team partner laying on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Omos split with Styles after an appearance on MizTV lead to their tension hitting a boiling point as Miz claimed that Omos had told him he was tired of dealing with Styles.
The two had a match right after against the Mysterios, and Styles was defeated after Omos refused to tag in. After the loss, Styles yelled at Omos and attacked him, but was caught during a springboard into a gorilla press drop.
Has the magic between @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos left?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2nbGwY9Kyh
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
"How long did it take you to get to WWE, @AJStylesOrg, fifteen years? @TheGiantOmos didn't even have to lift a finger, WWE begged him to sign!"@mikethemiz brought the 🔥🎤 on #MizTV!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EXPb1ncw6q
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
Is @AJStylesOrg holding @TheGiantOmos back?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/50g5ojDi0y
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
DIAL IT UP!@reymysterio with the rocketbuster 619 to @AJStylesOrg on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/0yJT0d8DOJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
UH OH.@AJStylesOrg@TheGiantOmos#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DMjcRLEmLF
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
issa mood.@TheGiantOmos#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BpHI3FT8oF
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
.@TheGiantOmos just cut ties with @AJStylesOrg! 😳 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KZUwBRpaTW
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
End of an era. 😢@TheGiantOmos@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TqTZqsuY1z
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
