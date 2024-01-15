On Location Announces Priority Packages for WWE Backlash France

On Location has announced priority travel packages for this year’s WWE Backlash, which happens in Paris, France this May.

WWE Backlash France Priority Pass packages are now available! Packed with exclusive fan experiences and unforgettable interactions with your favorite WWE Superstars, the WWE Priority Pass is the best way to experience every exhilarating moment at the first-ever Premium Live Event in France!

Champion Packages

Premium Ringside Seating

Pose for a ringside photo before catching all of the action from your premium ringside seats! Also includes all Gold package inclusions. Note: the first 25 Champion buyers will get a private meet and greet with a WWE Superstar

Gold Packages

Lower-level Seating

Pick up your credential and commemorative souvenir at your dedicated entrance before attending Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality at LDLC Arena with special appearances by WWE Superstars

Silver Packages

Upper-level Seating

Hang out with other members of the WWE Universe at a Pre-Show WWE Priority Pass Event with food & beverages! A commemorative credential, exclusive gifting, and a dedicated entrance are also included.

All-Inclusive Packages

Priority Passes + Hotel Accommodations

Bundle your Silver or Gold Priority Pass with two nights of deluxe accommodations at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the heart of Lyon

EXPLORE PACKAGES