Full Spoilers From Tonight’s NXT Tapings

– Spoilers are out for Wednesday night’s NXT tapings in Orlando, Florida. You can see the full results below per Wrestling Inc:

March 21st Episode:

* Staff members passed out Johnny Gargano signs to the crowd before the show began. Tommaso Ciampa comes out but the heat is big and it takes him a few minutes to start speaking. Ciampa brags on how Gargano is gone and will never be coming back to NXT. Ciampa takes it all in and is loving the heat. He goes to leave but stops to tear up some of the fan signs that were handed out, causing one younger girl to cry. Gargano suddenly attacks Ciampa from the crowd for a major pop. Security gets involved and escorts Gargano out of the arena as Ciampa sits in the ring looking angry.

* Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon defeated Aliyah in a non-title match. Shayna Baszler was on commentary. After the match, Baszler and Moon had a staredown while Baszler stood up at the announce table.

* NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas attacks Raul Mendoza from behind as he is headed to the ring. Zelina Vega is with him. Almas is fired up as he cuts a promo in Spanish and English on Aleister Black.

* Adam Cole defeated Kassius Ohno.

March 28th Episode:

* NXT General Manager William Regal announces that the new NXT North American Title will be revealed at “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 Week.

* Ethan Carter III comes out for his NXT TV debut and says it’s nice of Regal to create the new North American Title to give him on his debut. Regal says everyone is glad to have EC3 in NXT but he won’t be handed anything like the rest of the NXT Superstars. Regal announces that EC3 and 5 other Superstars will compete in a Ladder Match at Takeover to determine the first-ever North American Title.

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match.

* Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated SAnitY in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match.

* Lars Sullivan defeated John Silver.

* Dakota Kai comes to the ring for a match but the cameras cut to NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas brawling with Aleister Black outside. They fight inside to the ring and Almas stands tall after beating down Black with a steel chair.

* It’s announced that the Takeover Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion are Ricochet, Ethan Carter III, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole and Killian Dain.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Trent Seven.

April 4th Episode:

* Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan ends with no winner as the Ladder Match participants come out for a six-man brawl.

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne.

* The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is set for the finals of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fishh attack both teams for the no contest. General Manager William Regal comes out and announces a Triple Threat Tag Team match for “Takeover: New Orleans” with the winners becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions and the winners of The Dusty Classic.

* Ricochet defeated Chris Dijak in his debut