Opening & Main Event Of Tonight’s TNA Impact Revealed

A new report has revealed the opening match and main event of tonight’s TNA Impact. PWInsider reports that the opening match will be the KUSHIDA vs. Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Jake Something in an X-Division scramble match.

Meanwhile, the main event for tonight’s show will be the rematch between Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.