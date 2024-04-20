wrestling / News
Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s TNA Rebellion
April 20, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Rebellion takes place tonight on PPV and TNA+, and a new report has revealed the opening match. PWInsider reports that the TNA X-Division Championship match between Mustafa Ali and Jake Something will open the main card.
The show kicks off at 8 PM ET with the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show starting at 7 PM ET.
