wrestling / News

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s TNA Rebellion

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

TNA Rebellion takes place tonight on PPV and TNA+, and a new report has revealed the opening match. PWInsider reports that the TNA X-Division Championship match between Mustafa Ali and Jake Something will open the main card.

The show kicks off at 8 PM ET with the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show starting at 7 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Rebellion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading