Opponent Announced For Jungle Boy On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy officially has an opponent for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a new video in which Sonjay Dutt announced that Jay Lethal has accepted the open contract for Wednesday night’s episode. You can see the video below.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb

* Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal