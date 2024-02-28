wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Wayne Title Bout Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has added a last-minute title match to tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. International Champion Orange Cassidy defends his title against The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne. Cassidy issued an open challenge for tonight’s show, even though he’s already scheduled to defend his title in four days at Revolution against Roderick Strong. Nick Wayne answered the challenge.
The title bout goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite live on TBS. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship Open Challenge Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* Eddie Kingston & FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club
* Atlantis Jr. vs. Chris Jericho
* Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander
* Sting’s last Dynamite
* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay
* Hangman Page will reveal status for Revolution
