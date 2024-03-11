wrestling / News
Otis Enjoys Doing Backstage Digital Segments, Says They’re ‘So Easy’
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
Otis says he appreciates WWE’s backstage segments that are posted as digital exclusives. The American Alpha member recently spoke with Fightful and said that he enjoys the segments, as they allow fans online to get more into the characters and stories.
“It’s kind of easy for us now because we get a camera, we do something like a backstage or a walk in,” Otis said (per Fightful). “It’s just so easy these days. Now, it gets the fans more into it. Back in the day, you had to watch the home video to know anything extra about it.”
He continued, “I do love mystique, I don’t need to know everything about a story, I like little holes in there, I do, personally. It’s just easy nowadays.”
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Comments On Never Winning WWE Title, Says He Never Felt Cheated
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Needs To Keep Will Ospreay Special, Talks AEW Rebranding
- Arn Anderson Recalls Hulk Hogan’s Workrate In Japan & Feud With Vader
- Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos