Otis Reportedly Dealing With Injury, Details On How Long He’ll Be Out

Fightful Select has an update on Otis, who has been absent from WWE television since he wrestled Rusev on the May 5 episode of Monday Night RAW. Wrestlevotes previously noted that Otis has an injury and is currently off the active roster.

Fightful adds that according to sources close to the man, Otis had athroscopic elbow surgery to discover what the issue was. It’s not believed that he will miss a lot of time, but depending on what was found, that could change.

411 would like to wish Otis the best in his recovery.