Owen Hart, Dan Severn Joining George Tragos/Lou Thesz Wrestling Hall of Fame

Owen Hart and Dan Severn are being inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The organization announced the news on Monday, aloing with several award winners for the July 26th ceremony. It takes place in Waterloo, Iowa.

The award winners are:

* Booker T – Lou Thesz Award

* Bruiser Brody – Frank Gotch Award

* Ben Askren – George Tragos Award

* Koji Miyamoto – Jim Melby Award

“This is another exceptional line up for the Hall of Fame weekend,” said Gerry Brisco, who serves as president of the selection committee. “I was born and raised in Oklahoma, but I look forward to my time in Waterloo, Iowa, every July. This is a special weekend for all who attend.”

