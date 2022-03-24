Paige Responds to Fans Saying She Is Just ‘Lazy’ By Not Returning to Ring

Paige would like to return to the ring but hasn’t been able to due to her neck injury, and she recently addressed fans accusing her of “lazy” for not doing so. The WWE star has been out of action since she was forced to retire in 2018 due to an in-ring injury to her neck, and she has often stated her desire to return.

Paige took to social media on Wednesday to react to fans who have commented on her not returning when stars like Edge and Daniel Bryan have done so, writing:

“It’s wild that some people are like “well edge and Bryan came back you are just lazy” I’m inspired by them. I’m not lazy. My neck needs to recover. We are all built different. Sorry fam.”