Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.26.22  

AEW Dynamite

October 26th, 2022 | Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley [3]

AEW Interim World Women’s Champion:Toni Storm [1]

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed [1]

AEW TBS Champion:Jade Cargill [1]

AEW TNT Champion:Wardlow [1]

AEW Trios Champions:Death Triangle [1]

AEW All-Atlantic Champion:Orange Cassidy [1]

Man, that was a lot of champions to write up and I didn’t even include ROH.

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia (1-0) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (10-2) and Wheeler Yuta (15-11)

This will be interesting given the drama between Yuta and Danielson last week over the Daniel Garcia stuff. The Blackpool Combat Club got off to a good start and had the JAS reeling and regrouping outside. The heels got going thanks to a cheap shot from Jake Hager and his purple hat. That put Claudio as the unexpected face in peril throughout the commercial. Didn’t expect a hot tag to build to Yuta since that role is PERFECT for Claudio but I can do with a change of pace. Yuta’s hot tag saw him be more aggressive than usual and the crowd was into him. Claudio springboarded into a Codebreaker for a near fall. He then cut off the baseball bat use and did the swing on Jericho with Garcia on his back. That man is absurd. He won with the Neutralizer on Jericho in 11:42, likely setting up a rematch with Jericho at some point. That was a good way to start the show. [***¼]

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Bryan Danielson who said he was frustrated with losing to Jericho, Garcia turning his back on him, and Yuta talking back to him. He also threw a dig at Sammy Guevara’s vlog. Yuta showed up to scream at Danielson for finally getting fired up and said he’s not Bryan’s kid. That led to a shoving match until Claudio stepped in and played peacekeeper.

A vignette aired of AEW moments in history with members of The Elite getting erased from it. This likely means they’re on their way back.

An upset Jericho, with the JAS, issued an open challenge to any former ROH World Champion.

#1 Contender’s Match: FTR (34-6-1) vs. Swerve in Our Glory (14-3)

The Ass Boys were in the crowd dressed as FTR with cardboard titles. The Acclaimed also showed up for a closer look. As one might expect, this was really good. SIOG looked really good to start and Lee ran over both members of FTR heading into the commercial break. Upon returning, we got to see FTR work as a well-oiled machine to put Lee on his heels. They couldn’t match up with him in a one-on-one situation but as a team, they did damage. Swerve got the tag soon after which was odd because he’s been working heel so it didn’t get the response you might want. Still, that marked a step up for the match as this stretch saw some big near falls by both teams. The one that came on the superplex and splash on Lee was one of the best I’ve seen on the big man, who is notoriously tough to keep down. However, we got an even better close call when they hit him with the Big Rig. Wheeler got sent outside where the Gunn Club held him back as Lee and Swerve beat Harwood with the Big Bang Catastrophe in 15:07. A great match here that still felt like there could be more in the tank for these teams down the line. [***¾]

The Acclaimed saved FTR from a Gunn Club beatdown.

Renee Paquette interviewed Saraya who was cut off by Britt Baker. As they bickered, Renee had to step in and tell them to talk properly instead of this.

Speaking of Renee, she now brought out MJF for a stage promo. She asked him about fighting Jon Moxley and MJF did a hilarious impersonation of his mannerisms and promos. MJF said with all due respect, Moxley is mid. Renee said you can’t saw with all due respect and then be insulting, so MJF said, “with all due respect, Renee, shut your mouth.” Outstanding dick heel stuff. Bringing up the Regal promo from last week. MJF said he won’t use the Diamond Ring at Full Gear. At the PPV, he won’t be facing Moxley, Pentagon, or Regal. He’ll be facing everyone who ever doubted him. Stokely Hathaway interrupted to offer the Firm to beat up Moxley but MJF refused and said if they tried, he’d fire him.

We found out that Wardlow will defend the TNT Title against Matt Taven on Friday. So, The Kingdom is one of those signings that AEW really didn’t need to make. Good for the people involved though.

Bryan Danielson (24-6-2) vs. Sammy Guevara (12-3 in 2022)

The coolest thing about Sammy Guevara is the anime tron he has. Danielson is a great opponent for him because Danielson knows how to adapt to any style. He took Sammy to the mat right off the bat and basically taught him a lesson there. Danielson made a mistake when he went for a tope suicida and ate a knee. Sammy followed it with a springboard moonsault that looked nice but had so much air under it that Danielson looked dumb for not avoiding it. He held serve through the commercial break but upon returning, Danielson rallied with big strikes that got the crowd into it. Sammy cut off his run with a Spanish Fly that scored a near fall. He missed his next big move and Danielson capitalized by using the LeBelle Lock but Sammy got to the ropes. The closing stretch saw a top rope Spanish Fly, poison rana by Bryan, and the Busaiku Knee. Danielson KICKED HIS HEAD IN and won with a triangle choke after 14:47. Best Sammy match since the Cody ladder match because that’s just what Danielson does. My GOAT. [***¾]

Rey Fénix was interviewed to suggest that he should get an All-Atlantic Title shot. Christian Cage interrupted to disagree and note that Luchasaurus should get the shot. Orange Cassidy came up and agreed to a triple threat match. I like the idea of the match but AEW does this so often. Just throw dudes together with a backstage promo that seems pretty random.

Jamie Hayter (6-3 in 2022) vs. Riho (25-7)

AEW’s most popular woman against their first ever champion. These two actually had a BANGER last December (***¾). Hayter’s power is a great match for Riho’s speed. They played into that here, with Hayter overpowering Riho. I love it because her offense is good and Riho is small enough that she can make any bump look violent. Things like a slam on the apron looked extra vicious. After a break Riho started using her quickness to stage a comeback, avoiding a lariat with a cartwheel and firing off fast offense. The Code Red near fall she picked up was pretty great as it was one of her smoother counters. My biggest problem was Hayter’s backbreaker. When they met last year, it looked SICK and was a highlight but this time it looked horrible as they mistimed it. Hayter won with a lariat after 10:53. A good match that wasn’t quite up to what they did last time. The Hayter/Britt thing is a case of trying to stretch something out for long-term’s sake only for it to feel like it has dragged on. [***]

Toni Storm, looking incredible, came out to pose with her title as the heels looked upset in the ring.

The hardest working person in AEW already, Renee Paquette was again in the back for a word with Eddie Kingston about how he has been snapping lately. He said he was “fine” but clearly wasn’t and said he was betting on Moxley tonight.

RAMPAGE

· Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

· Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

· Wardlow defends the TNT Title against Matt Taven

DYNAMITE

· Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

· Daddy Ass Birthday Bash

· Orange Cassidy defends the All-Atlantic Title against Lucahsaurus and Rey Fénix

· Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt

· Chris Jericho’s open challenge to a former ROH Champion

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley [c] (61-5-1) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (17-9)

I like the idea that Moxley is a fighting champion who will offer up these chances to a guy like Penta. The two traded blows early and Moxley didn’t back away no matter how hard Penta hit him. That took us into the commercial and when we came back, neither guy had a clear upper hand with them countering each other and throwing bombs like cutters and piledrivers. I dug moments like Penta undoing his own mask to escape a choke and I liked him going after the arm like this was Lucha Underground. Moxley survived things like the Fear Factor before quickly hitting the Paradigm Shift and Death Rider to retain in 12:16. A good main event though it felt a bit rushed and the outcome was never in doubt. [***¼]

Post-match, the Firm jumped Moxley and took out security. The BCC were trapped in their locker room so they couldn’t make the save. MJF came out and was conflicted until he chose to fire the Firm. So, they jumped him and put him through a table as the show ended with Moxley and MJF left out cold.