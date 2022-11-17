Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.16.22  

AEW Dynamite

November 16th, 2022 | Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bryan Danielson (26-6-2) and Claudio Castagnoli (12-2) vs. Chris Jericho (10-3) and Sammy Guevara (12-5)

Someone please, end this feud. Blood and Guts was in JUNE. This is our preview for Full Gear when these four meet for the ROH World Title. These guys opened with a brawl which is fitting of the rivalry. Once it calmed down, Sammy took a bit of a beating and so did Jericho as the BCC held serve before we got any sort of heat segment. We got one with Bryan as the face in peril during the break, which included Sammy mocking the It Kicks. Danielson’s eye became a problem for him before he made the tag to Claudio, who threw everyone around. Still, the heels came close to winning when Claudio was stuck in the Walls but it got broken up. In the end, Jericho went to use his bat as a weapon but got swung around by Cesaro instead. He then won with the Scorpion Death Lock in 17:30. As expected, a very good match though I’m beyond over this program. [***¼]

A video package aired on AEW Dynamite to hype MJF/Moxley.

In another video on AEW Dynamite, Sting found a body bag in a desert and Darby Allin was in it. Darby joined him on the ride. That led to a backstage promo where Jarrett and his goons said they’ll end the duo at the PPV. You know the 4 PPVs per year gimmick is a good move because I’m really gonna spend money on a show with Lethal and Jarrett as a team. Oof.

Anthony Bowens (19-5) vs. Swerve Strickland (20-6)

The Acclaimed debuted their new music video which was pretty funny and featured a Captain Insano cameo. We had a pre-match fight that led to ejections and left this as a one-on-one encounter. The biggest thing holding this back was that it felt like an extended squash of sorts. Bowens never truly threatened and Swerve had the biggest offense, like his release back suplex into the guardrail. They worked through the break and Bowens started a comeback. Swerve withstood it, snapped his arm like Lucha Underground Pentagon Jr., and then won with the JML Driver in 9:33. The Swerve Stomp should’ve ended it instead of being a near fall before the JML Driver. [**½]

We got a video package to remind us how poorly handled the Jade/Nyla feud is. Just book it as two dominant women colliding. The mind games with the title would work better for someone who isn’t as imposing as Nyla.

Tony Schiavone introduced Samoa Joe, a week after turning on Wardlow like he was 2015 Finn Bálor. He spoke about how Wardlow said he wanted all the titles and of course, he has one so he wasn’t interested in that. He was disrespected. Powerhouse Hobbs interrupted to say he’s been kicking Wardlow’s ass for weeks. Wardlow then showed up to fight both of them until security broke things up. I LOVE BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT.

Britt Baker cut a promo in the back about how Saraya is right that she never fought in Madison Square Garden or anything like that but she did fight in Daily’s Place for two years during the pandemic to grow as a star and keep this company going. She wasn’t about to let Saraya belittle her accomplishments because she’s stuck in the past. This is her house. THAT is what I want from Britt. Far too often she relies on low blows or comments in an attempt to be edgy. Here, she cut her best promo in MONTHS without it.

AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle [c] (10-3) vs. AR Fox and Top Flight (0-0)

Normally I’d be all like, “why is this a title match if records mean something” but I get Darius back and AR Fox on TV so I dig it. So many of the interactions in this match were enjoyable but my favorite was Fox against PAC. I’d be all for a singles match involving them. We got the absurd spots that we’ve grown to expect from these matches, including Fox and Top Flight busting out some sweet offense of their own despite not being a normal team. They worked through a commercial break and the challengers really got going, giving Fox a chance to strut his stuff on national TV. The champs retained after a Black Arrow in 11:31. That was a wild blast. [***½]

After the match, PAC cut a promo saying that they aren’t dumb and they’ve seen the Elite vignettes. If they want to return on Saturday and think they can best them, that’s ridiculous. That led to another Elite video and the confirmation that they’ll return for a Trios Title match on Saturday.

Ricky Starks cut a promo during AEW Dynamite in the back after Lance Archer took him out last week. They’ll meet on Rampage in the tournament. He wants to start the fight backstage.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Bandido (1-1) vs. Ethan Page (12-4)

The Ethan Page push feels weird since he hasn’t been booked well beforehand. I love him though. I like Bandido too but this was a case of a styles clash that didn’t quite click. I thought commentary did a really good job here talking about how Page cut weight to be better suited for Bandido’s speed and how Bandido trying for power offense was a questionable move due to the energy it exerted despite being impressive. Indeed after a commercial break, Bandido looked a bit winded following a moonsault to the outside and tornado DDT. Page fought back and won with Ego’s Edge in 9:05. A solid match and I’m glad Ethan is getting more love. [**¾]

A vignette aired on AEW Dynamite to plug Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus in a cage on Saturday.

Saraya was asked about her first match in five years. She never thought it would happen but she’s sick of talking and just wants to fight.

A video hyped the ridiculous Kingston and Ortiz vs. Takeshita and Akiyama match for Friday.

Anna Jay (29-4) vs. Toni Storm (17-2)

This is yet another Interim Title Eliminator. A win for Jay would give her 50 in her AEW career. Also, the women get a main event but it’s still in the second to last slot of the night. Anyway, this quickly went to break, and felt like a lot of Toni Storm matches in AEW. They’re fine, feel like they’re missing something, and don’t really give the audience something to care about. Toni hit Sweet Cheeks Music and won with the Texas Cloverleaf in 6:49. It was fine. [**¼]

Post-match, Jamie Hayter came out for the staredown because that and video packages are all they get to build their PPV match.

RAMPAGE

• Hook vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Title

• Athena vs. Madison Rayne

• Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer in a tournament match

• Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita

FULL GEAR

• Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the World Title

• Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory for the Tag Titles

• Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Women’s Title

• Claudio vs. Danielson vs. Guevara vs. Jericho for the ROH Title

• Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

• Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (lmao)

• Saraya vs. Britt Baker

• Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe for the TNT Title

• Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a cage

• Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the Trios Title

Our closing AEW Dynamite segment is the face-to-face between Jon Moxley and MJF. Moxley was out first and dissed MJF about his feud with Brian Pillman Jr. and how he won the ladder match for the title shot in unimpressive fashion. He wants to see more from him. Out came the Firm to beat up Mox and Regal but MJF showed up to make the save. He laid out everyone with the ring gimmick and low blows. MJF said he did this so Moxley would have no excuses on Saturday and that he needs the title more than he needs air. Moxley cut off the catchphrase to say he never saw anything special in MJF and he’ll find out if MJF has “it” on Saturday. That wasn’t very good.