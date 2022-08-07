Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 13 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 13

August 7th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 2,609

We FINALLY got the great G1 show that I wanted. I don’t know if they can keep it up because this Osaka card isn’t as strong on paper but I’m hoping they surprise me. Contrary to the belief of some, I want New Japan to be good.

Also, I again have a pretty loaded day (too many tournament shows have fallen on busy days for me) so this won’t be the most detailed write-up as I’m pressed for time.

C Block: Aaron Henare [2] vs. EVIL [2]

Hey, a first time meeting. Like Chase Owens last year, Henare can consider his G1 a success purely for his win over Tanahashi. Even though EVIL’s antics haven’t helped him in this tournament, he showed no signs of changing his ways. Dick Togo got involved early and often, forcing Henare into the role of a babyface. I dug the spot where he used his power to overturn an assisted abdominal stretch outside. Henare as the babyface actually worked but again, there was just too much House of Torture BS. It’s among the worst things in all of wrestling right now, especially since it ruined previously enjoyable wrestlers like EVIL and SHO. The finish was filled with shenanigans too as the referee tried to break things up and accidentally slapped Henare, who went after him. That opened the door for more from Togo, who got dumped outside. EVIL then hit Everything is EVIL to win in 10:28. I’m so over this stable. Slight points for Henare’s performance. [**¼]

A Block: Bad Luck Fale [4] vs. Tom Lawlor [2]

Another first time outing. Rude ass Fale jumped Lawlor during his introduction. That’s like, the best part. Fale pounded away on him and threw him outside before burying him under guardrails to try and get another countout win. He got out with help from Royce Isaacs and thee match actually got going with Lawlor kicking away at Fale’s legs to chop him down to size. The action wasn’t anything great but I did like how Lawlor played the underdog. He smartly attacked Fale and sold well but the problem is that Fale’s offensive style is just so lazy and dull these days. Gone is the guy who could put on a good match here or there from like 2014-2017. Lawlor avoided the Bad Luck Fall and then started in with moves to get Fale down like a choke and attacks to the leg. He hit a big knee strike and then NKOTB to win in 11:05. I liked the idea of the match, just not Fale’s execution. [**½]

D Block: El Phantasmo [2] vs. Juice Robinson [2]

Juice beat ELP in their only previous match which came on New Japan Stronglast year. Interesting to consider that ELP is competing for a second straight night. These two opened by being goofy and having Bullet Club fun but I didn’t really like that. I get it in most cases but Juice is supposed to be a big deal and after beating Shingo, he has dropped every match. He should be taking things seriously and trying to win at all costs. Things finally got aggressive after a dumb arm wrestling spot when Juice threw a chair at ELP and hit a piledriver on the aisle. ELP’s response was to smash Juice’s head onto the table so hard that it went through the wood. That intensity was kept up and ELP got a big moment where he kicked out of Pulp Friction, which Shingo didn’t even do. They exchanged some late stuff until ELP threw a chair and Juice and got disqualified in 16:09. What a difficult match to rate. The beginning was awful and that finish was ass, especially given how lax the DQ rules typically are in the G1. That said, the fiery middle portion was really good. [**¾]

B Block: Chase Owens [2] vs. Tomohiro Ishii [2]

Ishii won their only other match in late 2016. The idea of this match was that Ishii ALWAYS brings out the best in his opponents. It makes sense given that he’s arguably the best in the company. This was pretty wild as the guys were throwing everything at each other. You could tell early on that this was going to be a much tougher and harder hitting Owens than we’re used to. This really picked up on a sunset flip bomb to the outside that caused Ishii’s head to bounce off the guardrail. It was one of the sickest spots I’ve seen in a long time. That triggered a barrage of big moments from Jewel Heist to an Ishii German suplex. Ishii sold the SHIT out of the superkick but kept avoiding the Package Piledriver. Meanwhile, Owens escaped the Brainbuster and got two on a backslide before hitting some C-Triggers and winning with the Package Piledriver in 16:50. That was way better than I expected and the best Owens showing in a while. Meanwhile, Ishii continues to be the man. [***¾]

A Block: JONAH [4] vs. Kazuchika Okada [6]

Our third first-time ever meeting. Although this got off to the traditional Okada slow start, it actually felt like it meant something, which is all I ask for. A lot of it centered around Okada struggling with JONAH’s size. They teased a suplex on the apron that was a nice callback to the iconic Bigelow/Taz spot, especially since JONAH idolized Bigelow. Okada took a beating here and made sure that JONAH looked like an absolute monster. Some have said that JONAH doesn’t work like a vicious beast heel but this match made it work. Bad Dude Tito got involved as Okada got going, trying to help his buddy, only for Okada to hit one of the best looking topes he’s ever busted out. Okada finally found success on a body slam that he attempted several times and it felt like that would set up the finishing Rainmaker sequence. However, we didn’t get that. JONAH stirred and leveled Okada with headbutts and lariats. Okada kicked out at the last second but made a mistake on a missile dropkick attempt. JONAH caught him with a mid-air powerbomb, added a second, and then scored the upset with the Torpedo after 21:53. God, I love when Okada goes outside of his comfort zone. This wasn’t Okada formula, it was something different and it was brilliant. JONAH was great as the vicious big man but this was a masterclass from Okada as he made him look like a million bucks. [****¼]