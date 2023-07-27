Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night 8 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night 8

July 26th, 2023 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,472

We’ve got one more person in attendance for the C-D blocks in Korakuen Hall following a pretty good outing last night.

C Block: EVIL [4] vs. HENARE [2]

EVIL is 2-0 against HENARE from last year’s G1 (**¼) and the TV Title Tournament (**). Right from the start, this was pretty hard hitting and it reminded me of the EVIL who I used to enjoy watching. They brawled outside and through the stands but it was just that. A fight between two tough guys. This was refreshingly light on the usual House of Torture bullshit and even Dick Togo didn’t get involved much. I mean, he still did but it was far less than usual. Once HENARE mostly took care of Togo, we got back to the stiff back and forth inside. The crowd got behind HENARE and when he survived Darkness Falls, they were truly pulling for him. The spot where HENARE stopped Togo from using a chair by punching through it was dope. EVIL then hit him with a low blow and won with Everything is Evil in 12:03. A massive step up for EVIL. This is how he should be booked. There were still some shenanigans but it didn’t weigh the match down and it was entertaining overall. [***¼]

D Block: Alex Coughlin [0] vs. Hirooki Goto [4]

One half of each tag champ. I loved Mayu Iwatani calling out that there’s no difference between the STRONG and IWGP champions. Coughlin attacked Goto before the bell because, Bullet Club. Like, that hasn’t worked out well for you guys in this tournament but okay. They had a mostly fine match that could’ve been harder hitting but was decent enough. I liked Coughlin stretching Goto at different times and it actually felt like Goto never truly got out of the gates. Coughlin scored a surprisingly quick win with a Jackhammer in 6:23. [**¼]

C Block: Mikey Nicholls [2] vs. Shingo Takagi [2]

Nicholls is someone who I don’t think belongs in the tournament but bless him, he is one of the better performers so far. Facing Shingo was right up his alley because he’s been having old school NEVER Openweight Title style matches and that’s what this was. Two dudes beating the hell out of each other. We even got JYD style headbutts and though I don’t love headbutts, that one was kind of fun. Then Nicholls started bleeding from them and I’m like “have we learned nothing from Shibata?” Nicholls got two on a sliding lariat and Death Valley Driver before Shingo remembered that he’s higher in the pecking order. He won a lariat exchange and then the match with what looked like a botched Pumping Bomber. This went 9:13 and was filled with the kind of action I wanted from them. [***¼]

D Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi [2] vs. Toru Yano [0]

Tanahashi has won 17 of their previous 21 outings and I don’t feel like going through the depths to find them all. I do know Yano won the last meeting in the G1 30 (**½). This was the usual Yano antics which made sense to give Tanahashi something of a night off. We got him scolding Yano for trying a rollup, Yano using tape for an advantage, the exposed turnbuckle, and more. A highlight was Tanahashi getting help from a young fan to combat Yano’s tape use. This had a ref bump and a missed chair shot late before Tanahashi won with High Fly Flow in 7:45. Fine for what it was. [**½]

C Block: Eddie Kingston [4] vs. Tomohiro Ishii [0]

One of my most anticipated tourney matches. They split outings at Capital Collision last year (***¾) and AEW All Out (****½). This is also special because Korakuen means a lot to Eddie. After a somewhat awkward test of strength to start, this progressed in what you want from these two. A vicious chop battle and a violent affair. I dug Eddie trying to muster up the toughness to trade shots but that he couldn’t get up because Ishii rocked him with a kick to the back. He had to fight his way back into this and eventually won the second chop battle despite having a moment there where he looked around like “why won’t he go down?” That sequence set up the match hitting that next gear with great selling by both men, who just seemed totally worn down. The ending saw some LOUD chops and Eddie coming close to winning with some backfists before Ishii bested him with a Brainbuster in 16:12. A fantastic match that is probably the second best of the G1 so far. I do prefer the All Out match but this was great. [****¼]

D Block: Shane Haste [2] vs. Tetsuya Naito [4]

Like his partner, Haste is someone I point to when I say this field is bloated. Unlike Nicholls, he hasn’t stood out yet. This was his moment to do so and he actually pretty much delivered. Naito also did a ton to make sure he looked good as well. Naito didn’t seem to take him too seriously at the start, playing around their hats and things like that. As this progressed, you could tell that he realized Haste wasn’t someone he could play games with. Naito worked the neck but Haste would bust out something like a Falcon Arrow to turn the tide. He also had Destino well scouted, which was important. When Naito hit it, Haste kicked out and that actually got a reaction out of me. Look, that move is probably the least protected finisher in wrestling but you’d think Haste would fall to it as a tag guy. Haste then countered another attempt into the Bomb Valley Driver for the biggest G1 upset of the year in 13:44. A very good outing here and a shocking result. I didn’t see this one coming at all. [***½]

C Block: David Finlay [6] vs. Tama Tonga [4]

Finlay holds 3-0 record over Tama at the 2020 US New Japan Cup (**), this year’s New Japan Cup (***½), and for the NEVER Title at Wrestling Dontaku (**¼). That last match went 25 minutes for some torturous reason so we at least know this one won’t go that long. Finlay was up to the usual Bullet Club tricks like jumping Tama during his entrance. It’s never interesting stuff but what made it work a bit here is how over Tama is as a babyface. The Korakuen crowd was way behind it and it boosted the match a bit. The brawling through the crowd has been a staple of this tournament and wasn’t done as well here as in other matches. Once they got to the ring though, Tama as the underdog, fiery babyface continued to be a success. Tama’s legs got worked over and he had to survive a Sharpshooter whiel Finlay kept managing to avoid the Gun Stun. No matter though as Tama found a way to beat him with a rana in surprising fashion after 14:22. This wasn’t great but it was a big step up from boring us for 25 minutes. [***]

D Block: Jeff Cobb [6] vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [6]

ZSJ holds a 1-0-1 lead over Cobb, with the draw coming at Wrestling Dontaku (***¾) and his win at Dominion (***¾). I liked the start here as they didn’t overdo anything, looking to one up each other and making small variations of what they’re known for. Cobb was the first to gain control and it clearly frustrated ZSJ who tried to take a breather outside only for Cobb to follow him out there and keep up the action. ZSJ couldn’t get anything sustained going. It took a tornado DDT for him to finally gain control. From there, it was kind of an even battle with Cobb tossing him around and ZSJ trapping him in holds whenever he could get a good grip. As they passed the 15 minute mark, you could see that this was their longest outing yet and new territory for them. They traded Germans but ZSJ ran into an F5 and then Tour of the Islands ended this in 16:16. This was about on par with their last two matches. [***¾]