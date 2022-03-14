Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Night Seven Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Night Seven

March 13th, 2022 | Baycom Gymnasium in Amagaski, Hyogo

New Japan Cup Second Round: Chase Owens vs. Tiger Mask IV

Holy hell talk about an uninteresting sounding bout. I appreciated how the early stages of this was Tiger Mask simply outsmarting Chase. He is the veteran after all. This was a solid little back and forth match but it was hard to really care. While nobody would’ve pegged Chase Owens going this far in a normal bracket, knowing he was up against Tiger Mask IV made it pretty clear. The junior Dad wasn’t advancing. He missed a late diving headbutt and fell to the Package Piledriver after 10:33. [**¼]

New Japan Cup Second Round: Tanga Loa vs. Shingo Takagi

Even though I don’t think Tanga Loa is any good, this could be a strong hard hitting match. Their G1 outing was good (***¼). One thing I liked about this was that Tanga wouldn’t back down. He was obviously outmatched by a stronger, tougher, and superior wrestler but you wouldn’t believe it by his reactions. He fired up and stepped to Shingo on several occasions. It fit with his character and that’s what I was hoping for. You got the sense that Tanga was ready for everything and he took some of Shingo’s best shots while also delivering the best he had. Of course, Shingo could handle him and not the other way around. In the end, Shingo won with the Pumping Bomber in 12:31. Like I said, a good hard hitting match though a bit below their G1 encounter. [***]

New Japan Cup Second Round: EVIL vs. Tama Tonga

Please, no. This is a match I absolutely DREADED. Interestingly, Tama Tonga came across as a babyface here. He’s no longer the guy ruining the G1 with constant garbage, shenanigans, and interference. That’s the job of EVIL and his House of Torture buddies. While he battered Tama outside, used weapons, and did his usual antics, the crowd rallied behind Tama. He survived a lot of EVIL offense, including a Boston Crab (Darkness something I think it’s called) and hit the Gun Stun to a strong pop. However, Dick Togo pulled the referee out to save the day. Then, it was time for everyone to get involved, including Jado attacking Dick Togo only for SHO and Yujiro to beat him up and for Ishimori and ELP to chase them off. OR SO WE THOUGHT. ELP and Ishimori ended up turning on Tama and EVIL won in 14:12. The below average match I expected with some extra fire from Tama. [**]

Post-match, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale also arrived to align with House of Torture, to the tune of happiness from Gedo. They all beat down on the Guerrillas and Jado. The Bullet Club been dead for years and this continues to suck.

New Japan Cup Second Round: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki

HELL YES! Hiromu mixing it up with great heavyweights is incredible, as evidenced by his 2020 match with Ishii (****½). Suzuki is one of those guys who consistently delivers outside of goofy feuds with Yano. I’ve avoided these undercards but apparently, Suzuki has been dishing out punishment on Hiromu non-stop and the madman that Hiromu is keeps coming back for more. That was the idea here again as Hiromu was more than willing to trade strikes with Suzuki, even managing to split him open with some chops. They proceeded to beat the shit out of each other with chops for ten minutes. Literally, it’s all they did and it was great. It reminded me of that sick ass Taichi/Ibushi match from the G1 a few years ago where they just kicked the shit out of each other. It was almost like a tennis match in that they just kept trading stuff. They did so while telling a story though as Minoru seemed to relish in Hiromu’s attempts to be tough and Hiromu was dying to prove he could hang with someone like Minoru. I went through a roller coaster of emotions here too as I loved it, found it a bit boring for a few, and then came back around to loving it and appreciating the part I thought was dull. After all of that, Hiromu pulled Minoru into an intriguing rollup to win at the 19:33 mark. What a fantastic and unique match. I loved all of that violence. [****½]