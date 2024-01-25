Pantoja’s STARDOM in Takadanobaba Review 1.20.24  

STARDOM in Takadanobaba

January 20th, 2024 | Belle Salle Takadanobaba in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 369

So, this isn’t a major STARDOM show but there are some title matches on the card so I figured it was worth a review.

Lady C, Saki Kashima and Yuna Mizumori vs. Megan Bayne

I could be wrong but I believe this is it for Megan Bayne in STARDOM. Going with a handicap match is an odd call but Megan has been booked very strongly so far. Also surprised to see the team coming from different stables. We got another case of Saki throwing her teammates into battle before her to funny results. When Megan was fighting anyone one on one, she dominated. When the team managed to use multiple members against her, they fared much better. Simple premise. In a great ending, Megan hit all three opponents with F5s and pinned them all to win in 4:29. This did what it had to and it was against three women who won’t really be hurt by losing to one person. [**]

Gauntlet Match: AphroditE vs. O2line vs. Ranna Yagami & Sayaka Kurara vs. Rina & Ruaka vs. Saya Iida & Yuzuki

This is an interesting one though the result seemed clear coming in given the Tag Champions were involved. 02line (AZM and Miyu Amasaki) started against the young duo of Yagami and Kurara. The AZM/Yagami exchange early was fun as they traded throwing vicious kicks at each other. Otherwise, there wasn’t much to the first section and AZM beat Kurara with a pinning combination. Next in was the Oedo Tai duo of Ruaka and Rina. This was another section of the match that was kind of forgettable though Rina continues to impress at her age. She beat Miyu to set up the next stage and shit got real when AphroditE entered the fray. Oedo Tai used underhanded tactics to try and take down the champions but you knew they never really had a chance in this one. A missile dropkick/German Suplex combo followed by another German beat Ruaka. That means last in was the upstart duo of Saya Iida and impressive rookie Yuzuki. I was all for seeing Yuzuki against two women of this caliber. She held her own against Utami though you could tell that the strikes she was delivering didn’t have the effect she was looking for. She also had a strong run against Saya as Utami took Saya outside and literally spun her around. That left Saya open to win with Senpukyaku (a whirlwind kick) at the 18:27 mark. Don’t think that needed to be a gauntlet match but it worked out well and was rather fun. [**¾]

Giulia, Mai Sakurai and Suzu Suzuki vs. Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora and Starlight Kid

No longer having DDM officially around means Suzu Suzuki can team with former members with no issues. It’s an Oedo Tai match so there was some early fighting on the outside. The key to make that interesting was that some of it involved SLK against Giulia and that’s a pairing that I’ve loved. When this calmed down into a more traditional tag with some fun spots from Momo getting trapped in the Paradise Lock to seeing Giulia and Suzu pull off tandem moves. In fact, those two worked together very well and I wish we got to see more of them doing that. Giulia threw bomb with Momo with another highlight of the match. Another highlight was Starlight Kid getting shine, which makes sense ahead of her Wonder of Stardom Title shot. She bested Mai with the Star Suplex Hold in 12:17, ending a good match and the best thing on the show so far. [***]

HANAKO and Maika vs. Mina Shirakawa and Waka Tsukiyama

It’s the return of Waka Tsukiyama! A decent test for HANAKO too as she’s in there with experienced wrestlers. She looked pretty good out there, using her size to give Waka fits. Mina fared better against her, likely due to her place on the card. The Mina/Maika interactions were the best part here, especially given their history of interesting exchanges. They all had some solid back and forth throughout though not a lot stood out about this match. In the end it came down to Maika and Waka and you knew how that would turn out. Waka is lovable but stood no chance as Maika put her down with Enka Otoshi, which is a spinning slam of sorts. Solid tag here though nothing to write home about. [**¾]

The memorable thing about this match was the aftermath. Maika got on the microphone and addressed Mina about how Club Venus is basically dead with Waka only just coming off the shelf and other members heading back overseas. Mina noted that Maika is also alone with Megan Bayne leaving and DDM disbanded. So, they agreed to form a new stable together with HANAKO (who looked genuinely moved and shocked to be included, maybe they didn’t tell her this would happen beforehand) and Waka (who suggested she and HANAKO go for the New Blood Tag Titles). Then, Mina brought out the returning Xena to round out our new stable. I’m intrigued.

High Speed Championship: Mei Seira [c] vs. Fukigen Death

So far, Mei has had a few quality title defenses but none have really stood out. I don’t love Fukigen Death so I didn’t come in expecting much here. What we got ended up being a really good sprint. In just under five minutes, they packed in a lot of fast paced action that was fitting for this title. Fukigen Death’s gimmick allowed her to inject some personality into that action which worked so well against the fire Mei always brings. They went through a series of close calls on pinning combinations, which included Fukigen Death sitting down on a pin that nearly ended things. In the end, Mei managed to countered a pin attempt into one of her own to retain the title at the 4:54 mark. Better than I expected as they made good use of the short timeframe and put on a fun match. I’m interested in seeing who this division lines up for Mei going forward. [***]

Artist of Stardom Championship: Ami Sourei, MIRAI and Syuri [c] vs. Hanan, Hazuki and Mayu Iwatani

These teams are pretty evenly matched. You’ve got the established top star (Mayu and Syuri), the #2 woman in each stable (Hazuki and MIRAI), and the up-and-comer of sorts (Hanan and Sourei). Mayu/Syuri is CLOSE but I give STARS the edge in each combination. They paired off that way in the early stages for a bit, including Syuri and Mayu giving us a look back at the fantastic outing they had on January 4th. We’re only a few weeks into the year but it’s my current MOTY. I really liked how seamlessly these trios worked together. God’s Eye had quality tandem offense and STARS would do things where one member would pop into the ring when you didn’t expect it to do something as a unit. Hanan got isolated for a while and MIRAI managed to cut off her big hot tag attempt by knocking Hazuki and Mayu off the apron, keeping the young wrestler at bay. The heat segment on her was way longer than expected but that’s not a bad thing. Her teammates entered to break up a pin here or there but she never really got rescued. In fact, Mayu and Hazuki were taken out, leaving her to eat a Shield style triple powerbomb and MIRAI lariat, ending this in 16:50. A very good main event that went a different route than I was expecting. Hanan delivered one hell of an effort. [***¾]