Pantoja’s WWE NXT Review 6.14.22  

WWE NXT

June 14th, 2022 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers [c] vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Right to the action in the ring. I’m digging this chance for Edris and Blade because they have been an entertaining duo. Despite being the champs, the Creeds didn’t get off to a great start, seemingly overwhelmed by the quickness of their opponents. Of course, they turned the tide and got going by slowing the pace and working the mat. They held serve during the commercial break by wearing down Enofe and when things returned, the pace quickened. Blade’s hot tag saw him do his thing for a while with some high flying offense. Alas, he got caught with a suplex and Brutus added the basement lariat to retain in 13:53. It was simple and told the typical tag match story but it’s a tried and true formula because it works. Entertaining title defense. [***¼]

Post-match, the teams showed respect and sportsmanship.

Backstage, Indi Hartwell gave Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez advice as the wily veteran of the trio. Despite being just 25, she did win the Tag Titles before Jade could legally drink. They gave her a pep talk back that she’s not a third wheel and they’ll take down Toxic Attraction together.

We got a video package of Apollo Crews writing about returning to NXT in his journal, only to get interrupted by a vision he has of beating up a rude customer at a diner. It was random as hell.

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

Stratton is coming off of her best showing as the runner-up in the Breakout Tournament. These two met at Roadblock and in the semifinals of that tournament. Henley came out aggressively, getting a great reaction from the crowd and commentators for bringing fire. Stratton got going after a bit and Wendy Choo came out on a bouncing exercise ball and threw confetti at Stratton, leading to Henley winning with a rollup in 3:10. Lackluster finish and the Choo stuff isn’t working. [*½]

Backstage, Cameron Grimes was down about losing the North American Title. Bron tried to give him a small pep talk but Grimes said he wasn’t looking for sympathy. Duke Hudson addressed Bron about beating him before (via DQ) and Bron decided to give him a rematch tonight, with the NXT Title on the line.

A Lash Legend vignette aired. I’m still not feeling her but I hope that turns around.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

I wish this series actually was given time for legitimate matches. Quinn dominated last time out but Quinn snuck out with a win. This was another match in the same vein as Lee got beat up before winning with the Spiral Tap in 2:48. It happened. [*¾]

Similar to the Lash Legend video, we got one about Nathan Frazer’s life.

Dante Chen and Javier Bernal vs. Dyad

Dyad is the team of druids with Gacy. They never removed their hoods and actually did decently in the ring but it was hard to take them seriously. They won with an elevated DDT in 3:53. Total squash. Post-match, Joe Gacy talked more about Dyad deserving to feel superior and not inferior. [NR]

Sanga talked with Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz before annoying Quinn. He scared Quinn off and suggested he’ll face him next.

A Nikkita Lyons vignette aired.

The D’Angelo Family hit the ring so Two Stacks and Dimes could get promoted. Tony put over his buddies, showed footage from In Your House, and gifted them with watches that belonged to Legado del Fantasma. Tony then made the LDF guys shake his hand before saying he wants a title around his waist to go with the title of being the Don. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupted to say Tony should want none of this title. They traded barbs and ended up agreeing to a title match next week. Then, Stacks and Two Dimes offered a tag match against Hayes and Williams for tonight.

In the back, Toxic Attraction spoke about tonight’s main event while also dissing their opponents.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker [c] vs. Duke Hudson

Hudson jumped Bron before the bell. Once it got started, Bron avoided a shot and dominated, winning in 43 seconds. [NR]

After the match, we got a word from Cameron Grimes who said Bron only won the title because of his last name. They have to know how dumb that is considering his last name on TV is Breakker and not Steiner. He’s sick of catchphrases and gimmicks and just wants the NXT Title, so a match is made.

The Diamond Mine problems continued in the back as Roddy wasn’t happy with Ivy Nile giving Tatum Paxley advice. The Creeds showed up and said they’re visual learners who want to see Roddy and Kemp in action, so they got the duo a match for next week.

Sofia Cromwell and Robert Stone talked about how next week, Von Wagner takes on Brooks Jensen with nobody allowed at ringside.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Guru Raaj

The repacking of Fabian Aichner is interesting. I don’t love the name but the look is good and the entrance where photos are taken of him is a cool idea. He dominated and won with a sitout Last Ride in 2:49. I am here for this because Vinci is really good. [NR]

Solo Sikoa was interviewed about wanting the North American Title but he was interrupted by Grayson Waller, setting up a match for next week too.

Backstage, Cameron Grimes talked to Enofe and Blade as they went to leave before the show was up. He said it’s clear they aren’t actually hungry ad just want to joke around. He doesn’t want them to waste their talent.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Stacks and Two Dimes

Stacks and Two Dimes are pretty interchangeable and basic right now but thankfully Williams and Hayes bring charisma to balance that out. Surprisingly, the hot tag went to Williams and I actually liked that as it gives him a moment to shine. Interference by Legado backfired and Hayes beat Two Dimes with the diving ax kick in 4:20. Fine little tag. [**]

In the back, D’Angelo shouted at Legado del Fantasma to be better.

NEXT WEEK!

· Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the North American Title

· Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

· Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa (maybe I’m wrong

Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez vs. Toxic Attraction

Mandy and Cora started and I still want Cora to be the one to dethrone her. Though she tagged out, Mandy ended up legal again and interestingly got beat up during the break. I appreciate that twist since the face usually gets worked over here. The faces kept tagging out, giving everyone a shot at the champ. Eventually, Jade took the actual heat and Toxic Attraction seemingly gets better each week at working together. They tag in and out a lot and things just look smooth. Jade is great at taking a beating and being the underdog too. Perez did her thing after a tag but Indi was the one who really felt like she shined, hitting some big offense. Jade hit Dolin with a senton and tagged in Perez to get the pin after 13:45. I liked that match though the finish was odd. I would’ve rather Perez actually do a move before getting the pin. Still, a good main event. [***]