Pat McAfee Confirms That He Gets Tested By WWE’s Wellness Program

Pat McAfee has only had a few matches in WWE, but he has confirmed that he still gets tested by the company’s Wellness Program. McAfee, who is coming off a win over Happy Corbin at SummerSlam, talked about his in-ring work for WWE on the Dan Patrick show and was asked about whether he has ever considered taking steroids. McAfee noted that he is tested via the Wellness Policy several times and that he believes the policy is important.

“They have a whole Wellness Policy at the WWE because of, what you are alluding to, where there is, they drug test rather often at the WWE,” McAfee said (per Fightful). “There is always going to be people talking about some people not being tested, there are always conspiracy theories about everything, but I’ve been tested, given my blood to the WWE numerous times. 100% serious. There is a lot of things happening when you start injecting your body with stuff and people who are already high energy and very emotional. There is stuff that has happened through evolution of human and evolution of WWE where they have had to put in different rules and evolve heavily. The Wellness Policy is a big one because of all the things you are immediately thinking of.”

McAfee went on to say that he considered it in the past when he was playing football but never did and isn’t likely to do so these days, saying, “Now, with that being said, when I was in the NFL and we’d see a guy walk into the locker room who was obviously on something that the rest of us would not take because it’d fail a test, there was immediate chatter out of my brain, ‘as soon as I retire, I’m getting on whatever that guy is on.’ You’d see someone come walking in, yoked out of their mind, ‘Okay, what, he was just drinking protein shakes? Haha. I’m gonna get into that.’ As I’ve grown older, I’ve found two things; difficult to find in Indiana, where I live. It’s not just something you walk up to the corner store and say, ‘Hey, I’m looking to look like this guy who walked into the locker room when I was playing, what do I need to take?'”

He added, “Also, I’m starting to think more about life. I thought I was going to die young for a long time. I was burning that thing from both ends real hard, that’s well documented, everyone knows that. Now that I’m getting older, I’m trying to take care of myself a little bit and I don’t know if I want to shove everything horses take into their bodies, into mine. If science gets to a point where it’s healthy and safe, and it’s not going to kill me too young, I will certainly take something that will make my metabolism be a little quicker like it used to be, (and help) my recovery time. I haven’t dove into those waters just yet.”