Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal

Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.

The segment eventually turned sour between the two and Heyman said that Cody was Dusty’s favorite son, but Roman Reigns was the son Dusty wished he had. Cody said he’s just trying to win a wrestling championship, but everybody wants to make it personal. He said that Heyman had made it personal but that he wouldn’t pay for it; Roman Reigns would when Cody takes his titles.

You can see a clip from the segment below: