Paul Heyman On Roman Reigns’ Match With Big E At Survivor Series, His Enjoyment Of His Current WWE Role

In a recent interview on Squared Circle Pit, Paul Heyman discussed his enjoyment of his current role with Roman Reigns, Reigns’ match with Big E at Survivor Series, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on his enjoyment of his current role with Roman Reigns: “I love what I do, absolutely love what I do. I love the prep for it. I love the creative discussions leading into it. I love the six days in between SmackDown that get our creative on track for what the performance is going to be live at 8 o’clock Eastern time, every Friday night. I love the day of the show, and the lead-up, and the nuances, and the idiosyncrasies of the character and the persona of ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns and the supporting cast like The Usos. I love the aftermath of the show in which we try to absorb what we’ve done, how we could have done it a little differently, where does this lead us to next week? At 10:01 Eastern time every Friday night, the first thought that goes into my mind and most likely to the mind of Roman Reigns is, ‘Okay, that’s now official. What do we do next Friday?’ And the process starts from that moment, and I enjoy it. I love it, and I embrace it. The creativity and refinement and open-mindedness in which Roman Reigns approaches this persona and the discussions we have is spiritually orgasmic to me. So, what I do for fun is my job.”

On Reigns’ match with Big E at Survivor Series: “I don’t really assume Roman Reigns is going to win, I will speak about this as if the finish is predetermined. Roman Reigns is going to smash Big E, and that’s not an assumption, a presumption, or even a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Big E is great and probably the second most formidable talent in all of WWE, hence the fact he’s the WWE Champion. And he’s going to get his ass kicked, he’s going to get smashed. He’s going to get smashed by Roman Reigns, and there’s no shame in being smashed by Roman Reigns. Look whose been smashed by Roman Reigns in the last 12 to 14 months. “The Fiend” was smashed by Roman Reigns and is gone from WWE. Braun Strowman was smashed by Roman Reigns and is gone. Braun Strowman was smashed by Roman Reigns and gone. Kevin Owens was smashed by Roman Reigns.

“Edge and Daniel Bryan — Hall of Famer and guaranteed Hall of Famer — smashed by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, stacked on top of each other in the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of WrestleMania main events. Cesaro, smashed by Roman Reigns. Edge again in a singles match, smashed by Roman Reigns. Daniel Bryan, smashed by Roman Reigns and banished from SmackDown in the process. John Cena, smashed by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. And then at Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar of all people — oh my God, Brock Lesnar — smashed by Roman Reigns in Riyad, Saudi Arabia. Big E? A great talent, amazing. Nobody on RAW can touch him. Anybody that goes up against Big E on RAW is going to get their ass handed to them. Big E is going to get his ass kicked and smashed at Survivor Series, and there’s no shame in it.”

