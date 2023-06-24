– During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Wise Man Paul Heyman spoke about Roman Reigns as the undisputed champion of WWE and how his title reigns stacks up against other all-time great WWE champions. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Reigns being the top WWE box office attraction of all time: “Everyone wants a shootout in the OK corral. When you are the top gunslinger, everyone says [that they] can draw the gun faster, but nobody truly can. When Roman Reigns is the undisputed number one biggest box office attraction of all time, the WrestleMania grosses speak for themselves. Grosses in Saudi Arabia speak for themselves. The grosses in London and Cardiff speak for themselves. The ratings on ‘Smackdown,’ and this is with the loss of Pat McAfee as a color commentator, speak for themselves. So everyone wants to take their pokes and criticism of Roman Reigns.”

Heyman on Reigns being the undisputed number one: “Of course, they do because he’s the undisputed number one. And when you are the undisputed number one, everybody says that they can do the thing … Until someone can knock him off that throne, we’re just gonna have to live with the criticism.”

Paul Heyman on how Roman Reigns stacks up against other champions: “Steve Austin didn’t hold the title for a thousand days. John Cena didn’t hold the title for a thousand days. The Rock didn’t hold the title for a thousand days. And in this era with this much pressure, with this level of competition, with a murderer’s row of heavyweights that have come after him. How many title defenses against Brock Lesnar? Defeating John Cena. Stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other in the main event of WrestleMania. Getting by, and admittedly just getting by, Cody Rhodes. Look at the roster that has been defeated by Roman Reigns. It’s an all-time great legendary roster.”