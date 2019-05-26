Paul Heyman Discusses Not Scripting Promos, How He & Brock Lesnar Kept His MITB Return A Surprise

— Paul Heyman spoke with Yahoo Sports recently to discuss how he goes into performing the promos that he’s famous for, as well as how his relationship with Brock Lesnar works.

He explained that his approach to promos is relatively simple, that all he needs to know is where it will end.

“I always know how I’m ending [when I prepare and cut a promo]. I know the point that I’m making — the big finish — how I’m getting to the big finish and what’s the turning point that takes me home.”

He also mentions taking inspiration from his father, who worked as an attorney.

“In crafting any promo it’s a lot like when I grew up and I went and watched my father, who was a personal injury attorney, perform in front of juries. It’s where I get the name advocate from, because my father was an advocate. I watched my father make the case and that’s what I try and do in terms of promos, I try and make the case.”

He went on to explain that the relationship he and Lesnar have on screen is very much an authentic one, and that their dynamic hinges on being able to be brutally honest with one another.

“The respect, admiration and the honesty between Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman is 100 percent authentic. We are fantastic business partners, associates and best of friends because we are violently honest with each other, no punches pulled, no sensitivities honored, uninhibited approach to both business and friendship in which anything can be said as long as it’s heartfelt.”

He added that he can’t imagine having the same level of openness with someone else of Brock’s stature.

“That has always been the way between us, since the first day we met. I cannot imagine having that level of openness with anyone else of Brock’s stature and I don’t know if he could trust getting that openness from anyone else except the person that has been with him since the day that he debuted on WWE television.”

He closed by talking about Lesnar’s surprise entry and victory during Money In The Bank’s titular ladder match, mentioning how easy it is to keep secrets with Lesnar.

“It’s never difficult to pull off a surprise involving Brock Lesnar because we know how to keep the circle very tight. We pulled it off with not one person figuring this out, not one person offering a spoiler online or anywhere else and we once again demonstrated that Brock Lesnar knows how to dominate headlines better than anyone else in WWE, sports entertainment or mixed martial arts.”