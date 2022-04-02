Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38, a possible year-long storyline leading into WrestleMania 39 and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on potential opponents for Roman Reigns: “I don’t deal in ifs, I deal in absolutes. Roman Reigns is going to win this Sunday, and that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler. I think there are some people who are really ready to step up. I’m not gonna name them because it’s up to them to step up. They’re not gonna get the benefit of my endorsement if they don’t know that it’s time for them to step up. There are still some very big money matches for Roman Reigns. Is this the biggest one on the table at the moment? Of course it is. It’s the main event of WrestleMania and the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. Winner take all, title vs. title, unification match. Are there other people that are ready to step up into the spotlight and give Roman Reigns a fight? Absolutely.”

Paul Heyman on The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 and a possible year-long storyline with Reigns leading into WrestleMania 39: “Why? Why would you do it? Because then you’re telling everybody that for the next 364 days nothing matters until The Rock. I didn’t say [The Rock and John Cena’s year-long storyline] was right. That wasn’t my call. Nobody consulted me on that one. Didn’t say I liked it, didn’t say I didn’t, and it doesn’t matter because it was 10 years ago. If I liked it, who cares? Even if it played well then, would it play well now? And if I don’t like it, who cares, it was 10 years ago.”

If Dwayne Johnson wants to step up to Roman Reigns, then Dwayne Johnson should step up to Roman Reigns and we’ll set the match and go for it. But to go for it a year from now? That’s a long time. A lot can happen in a year. What if I say to Roman Reigns, ‘Take 30 days off and do a movie just to show Dwayne Johnson who’s a bigger box office attraction himself.’ It would be Roman Reigns. And Roman Reigns is a better actor than Dwyane Johnson, to be blunt. There’s a lot that could happen. You’ve got a year.”

