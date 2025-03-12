Paul Heyman Says WWE Is ‘Certified Main Street’ With Netflix Partnership

Paul Heyman says that WWE’s deal with Netflix that brought Raw to the service has moved WWE out of being a boutique industry. Heyman spoke with THR for a new interview and during it, he spoke about the company’s rise and how Netflix is bringing the product to a new audience. You can see highlights below:

On WWE’s expansion that led to Netflix deal: “Before COVID, it was a boutique industry, it was niche, it was a guilty pleasure, and then it became a multibillion-dollar guilty pleasure and a multibillion-dollar boutique industry, and now, with the distribution on Netflix, it’s no longer boutique, now it’s certified Main Street.”

On bringing WWE to a new audience via Netflix: “What’s the difference between a Travis Scott concert and a Frank Sinatra concert. There are certain things that don’t change, right? You’re still performing in front of screaming fans. You’re still performing in front of a rabid live performance-affirming audience. You’re still performing in front of people who paid to see you do what you do better than anybody else on the face of the planet. In that regard, it’s still the same; however, we now have to offer more. We now have to take those performances from the couch and bring that soap opera to play out. Sometimes it’s all physical, so it’s very Shakespeare. And sometimes it’s all words.”