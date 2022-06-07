Paul London Thinks Brian Cage Does Himself No Favors With His In-Ring Style

– Speaking on a recent edition of Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree, former WWE Superstar Paul London discussed the in-ring style of AEW talent Brian Cage. He stated the following (WrestlingInc.com):

“I like Brian [Cage] … but like, he doesn’t do himself any favors because, you know, you’re telling me that a guy who looks like a truck can literally do 10-20 things to somebody half his size and still lose? Then what are you hitting them with, like, marshmallows? … I hope Brian can somehow figure it out to where it’s like, you’re not going to bump the same for everybody.”

Brian Cage last wrestled for AEW in October 2021, losing to Ricky Starks on Rampage. After Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, Cage appeared at ROH Supercard of Honor XV last April, beating Ninja Mack in a short match.