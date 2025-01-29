PCO Says He Has Two Dreams Left To Accomplish After TNA Exit

PCO says he has two dreams left on his bucket list and that they’re big ones, though he won’t say what. PCO spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and spoke about his future following his exit from TNA. You can see highlights below, per the site:

On his future plans:“I’m leaving Friday for Dublin. I have Melbourne. I have tons of bookings. My main thing, I won’t mention it, but I have two big dreams that I haven’t accomplished. Only two. I’m going for it.”

On if he’ll reveal what the goals are: “No, I feel when you throw it out there, you can have negativity or people saying things. I’d rather keep my energy for myself. They are not easy ones. They are big ones. That’s my story.”