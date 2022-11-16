Penta El Zero Miedo Didn’t Expect To Win Trios Titles In the US

Penta El Zero Miedo is one-third of the AEW Trios Tag Team Championships, and he says he didn’t expect to ever win Trios Titles in the US. The Death Triangle member recently spoke with Hugo Savinovich for Lucha Libre Online about his Trios Championship reign alongside Rey Fenix and PAC, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Death Triangle’s Trios Title reign: “We are enjoying the process in AEW. We are focused on defending the Trios Titles that we hold & We will defend them against multiple teams. Pac is currently happy with us. We are a fusion that no one expected, as we are a team of two Mexicans and an English man.”

On if he expected to win Trios Championships in the US: “I honestly did not, and that’s the beauty of this great sport. We got ready and we seized the opportunity and now we are the champions. We are open to defending the titles against any trios in Mexico & the United States.”