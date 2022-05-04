Persia Pirotta Reacts to Indi Hartwell & Duke Hudson Segment on WWE NXT

Indi Hartwell and Duke Hudson had a segment together on NXT after their “significant others” were released, and Persia Pirotta took to Twitter to react. Tuesday night’s episode saw Indi staring sadly at her ring finger on tonight’s show, a reference to Dexter Lumis being released. Hudson, who is also without a partner after Pirotta was released, then walked in and their shared a moment of commiseration. Then Hudson leaned in and Hartwell said, “Oh hell no!” Hudson replied, “You wish” and walked off.

Posting to Twitter after, Pirotta wrote:

“Dang the body isn’t even cold yet!”