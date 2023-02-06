Pete Davidson Shows Off Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Title Belt At Pro Bowl

Snoop Dogg’s missing gold WWE Championship has resurfaced, and it’s in Pete Davidson’s hands. As you may recall, Snoop revealed that title went missing back in December after having been brought to the WrestleMania 38 launch party, and it was quickly revealed to be in the hands of Guillermo of Jimmy Kimmel Live fame. Guillermo noted soon after that he “lost the golden title.”

Now, it appears to be in Davidson’s possession as WWE posted that the SNL alum was holding it at the NFL Pro Bowl. WWE posted:

“Look at this!! Pete Davidson has @SnoopDogg’s #WWEGoldenTitle at the @NFL #ProBowl!”

No word on how long Davidson will have the title, nor whether Snoop will get it back by WrestleMania.