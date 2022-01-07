Photo Online of a Bloody Bryan Danielson Following AEW Dynamite

A new photo is online of Bryan Danielson bloodied from the effects of his World Championship match at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson Krule, the Senior Visual Producer for the Player’s Tribune, shared some behind-the-scenes photos from last night’s show in Newark, New Jersy including a graphic photo of Danielson being tended to after the match.

Hangman Page faced Danielson on the show in a violent affair that saw Page win with the Buckshot Lariat. The photos which also include shots of MJF, Adam Cole and Britt Baker, and Matt Lee. Krule wrote in his retweet of the post:

“this is the most fun i’ve ever had shooting”

You can see the full set of pics here.