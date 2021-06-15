wrestling / News
Piper Niven Makes WWE Raw Debut With Eva Marie, Faces Naomi (Pics, Video)
Eva Marie’s WWE return led to the Raw debut of NXT UK star Piper Niven, who picked up a win in her first match. Tonight’s show saw Marie come out for her scheduled match with Naomi, with Niven at her side. Niven ran down to the ring and told the referee to start the match, getting a big win with a Michinoku Driver. Marie then announced that she herself had won the match despite not competing. Niven then hugged a reluctant Marie to celebrate.
Niven was not named on tonight’s show, so she may be getting a new ring name. You can check out pics and video from the segment below:
UP NEXT: @NaomiWWE looks to make the returning @natalieevamarie #FeelTheGlow…
The #EvaLution is finally arriving on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/cYegpHxFop
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021
THE EVA-LUTION HAS ARRIVED … but @natalieevamarie isn't alone! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PZJ8t66RQW
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021
This isn't exactly the opponent @NaomiWWE expected tonight…#WWERaw @natalieevamarie pic.twitter.com/M4BD0XAZrm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2021
Apparently your winner of this match is … @natalieevamarie?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GT1QYXv4KP
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021
The #EVALution is here!@natalieevamarie returns on #WWERaw. But she didn't come alone! pic.twitter.com/SntnFS70OV
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021
