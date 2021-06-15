Piper Niven Makes WWE Raw Debut With Eva Marie, Faces Naomi (Pics, Video)

Eva Marie’s WWE return led to the Raw debut of NXT UK star Piper Niven, who picked up a win in her first match. Tonight’s show saw Marie come out for her scheduled match with Naomi, with Niven at her side. Niven ran down to the ring and told the referee to start the match, getting a big win with a Michinoku Driver. Marie then announced that she herself had won the match despite not competing. Niven then hugged a reluctant Marie to celebrate.

Niven was not named on tonight’s show, so she may be getting a new ring name. You can check out pics and video from the segment below: