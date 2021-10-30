Pollo Del Mar Set for GCW’s LA Fights on Nov. 28

– GCW has announced that Pollo Del Mar will be appearing at LA Fights next month. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live and free on GCW’s YouTube channel.

Sun 11/28 – 4PM PST

Don Quixote – LA pic.twitter.com/ErX10DE4Ew — LA FIGHTS (@LAFights21) October 29, 2021