wrestling / News
Pollo Del Mar Set for GCW’s LA Fights on Nov. 28
October 30, 2021 | Posted by
– GCW has announced that Pollo Del Mar will be appearing at LA Fights next month. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live and free on GCW’s YouTube channel.
*LA FIGHTS UPDATE*
Just Signed:
POLLO DEL MAR is coming to LA FIGHTS!
Get Tix:https://t.co/FyEuhVlaYh
This event will stream LIVE and FREE for EVERYONE on the GCW Youtube Page!
LA Fights Vol #1
Sun 11/28 – 4PM PST
Don Quixote – LA pic.twitter.com/ErX10DE4Ew
— LA FIGHTS (@LAFights21) October 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Working With Alberto El Patron
- The Godfather Recalls Getting Caught Smoking Pot In An Elevator By Vince McMahon
- Tony Nese On Triple H’s Original Plans For WWE 205 Live, Vince McMahon Taking Control
- More On The End of the AEW – Impact Wrestling Relationship After Bound for Glory