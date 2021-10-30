wrestling / News

Pollo Del Mar Set for GCW’s LA Fights on Nov. 28

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW LA Fights Pollo Del Mar

– GCW has announced that Pollo Del Mar will be appearing at LA Fights next month. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live and free on GCW’s YouTube channel.

