Possible Spoiler For Butch’s Partner on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Butch is set to wrestle tonight on WWE Smackdown, facing Pretty Deadly in a tag team match. However, his partner has yet to be revealed. PWInsider reports that the belief in WWE is that his partner will either be Sheamus or Tyler Bate.

Both make sense, as Butch is still technically in a faction with Sheamus, and recently teamed with Bate on NXT.

At this time, neither have been spotted in Vancouver.