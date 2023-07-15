wrestling / News

Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince Reportedly Injured

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pretty Deadly WWE Smackdown, Elton Prince Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly is injured. Prince was seen wearing a sling for his arm on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

According to PWInsider, Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder. It’s unknown how long he’s expected to be out due to the injury.

