Pretty Deadly Joke That Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Seen Their Musical Script

Pretty Deadly are leaning fully in (as always) on their pitch for a musical on WWE TV, quipping that Lin-Manuel Miranda apparently loves it. The two have been pitching their musical idea only be be turned down by pretty much everyone, and they spoke about the matter in an interview with Virgin Radio UK, though they did acknowledge that the Hamilton and In the Heights creator hasn’t contacted them. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful):

Elton Prince on pitching the musical: “We’re very excited about working on it, I think it’s going to be something very exciting. We have heard rumors, although he’s not contacted us himself, but Lin Manuel Miranda loves the script.”

Kit Wilson on their ‘moment’ with Miranda: “Lin Manuel came to a SmackDown recently and yeah, we had a moment, we had a moment on-screen, we shared it. We passed him our current draft. He’s a bit of a massager, he massages, he gonna clean up some edges.”

Prince on Miranda not having been in touch: “It’s weird that everyone keeps telling us that he thinks it’s like a Tony award winning idea but we haven’t heard from him.”