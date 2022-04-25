Pretty Deadly On Reaction To Their NXT Debut, Being Inspired By Triple H & Shawn Michaels

Pretty Deadly won the NXT Tag Team Championships in their first match on the US NXT brand, and they recently talked about their debut and more. Elton Prince and Kip Wilson spoke with Metro and you can see the highlights below:

Prince on their admiration of Triple H: “From Triple H, there’s an energy we would like to achieve. We’re close, we’re very close – but he just has this alpha smell. When he walks in a room, you get a whiff of it instantly. This big energy!”

Wilson on Triple H & Shawn Michaels inspiring them: ‘[They] have really helped and shaped us. More than anything, it’s inspiration to see them and to look back at their career, and then to see them now at the forefront of helping younger talents. If anything, it just inspires us to have a similar career. You can take bits from them and learn from them and grow from that – you take different pieces. Triple H was one of those big guys that we watched and we think, “Hey! We’ll get there, but we need to get there.” ‘

Wilson on talking with Xavier Woods and D-Von Dudley: “As a prolific tag team of the now and the future, these are the men we look up to. It was nice to meet him, hopefully we’ll have more time in the future. We started talking, we introduced ourselves, and then we realised there was a table next to us. So we got out of there, I didn’t wanna risk anything.”

Wilson on the reaction from the NXT fans upon their arrival: “Going from that NXT UK environment where it was so intimate, it was just us and our opponents, to here in NXT there’s hundreds of people there. They’re all screaming – booing us, for some reason – but it is a different environment, it kinda feels like you’re in a different kind of survival mode. Wow, oh wow, do we feed off it!”

Wilson on joining the lineage of NXT Tag Team Champions: “To take a legacy that we both appreciate – and raise it – is a great thing. We appreciate the legacy of American Alpha and all the teams you’ve named. Great teams, and we’ve looked up to them, but now we’re the team to look up to. You’ve gotta look up pretty far.”